Some think it will be perfect due to the cost of living crisis - others think it will be a 'car boot'

Plans to reopen Debenhams in Sheffield as an ‘eBay you can touch and feel’ have been met with enthusiasm - but some are less impressed.

The owners of the giant store on The Moor hope to relaunch it with people selling belongings, as well as makers, craftspeople, niche retailers and food. And they hope to open the doors before Christmas.

The idea divided opinion on The Star’s Facebook page, with some saying it was ‘important to give things a go’ and that it suited the cost of living crisis which has squeezed incomes.

Debenhams on The Moor is set to reopen before Christmas

Others dismissed it as a car boot, charity shop or replica Moor Market.

Antoinette Homer was positive about the proposal, which comes more than two years after the historic chain went bust in spring 2021.

She said: “Sounds interesting. I will make sure I support as it’s important to give things a go.”

Sheila Smith added: “If you don't try you will never know. Better ideas on a postcard please!”

Sally Anne said: “I quite like this idea. I’ll be there, roaming amongst the mishmash.”

Barry Stapleton added: “Nothing up with this. Not everybody can afford to go in these expensive shops. Let's get back to the old rag and tag market affordable for the people that need it, that includes me.”

Craig Allen: “To all the people on here moaning, can I just point out Debenhams closing down has left huge stores empty all over the country. Leeds and Wakefield are still empty because no retailers around are big enough to fill them. This is a good thing, it will give small independent retailers an opportunity to make money and help the economy!”

But Tracy Benson was downbeat: “It’ll close down again after Christmas.”

Stephen Moss: “I doubt there will be any customers, just look at the footfall, hardly anyone there, Sheffield is a ghost town.”

Graham Rawlins thought it would be “the biggest car boot in England.”

Diane Grundy Wyatt said: “So, a big charity shop then.”

Several people thought something similar already exists nearby.

The new plan for Debenhams is seen as a rival to The Moor Market by some.

Lorna Rainey: “So, basically, a bigger Moor Market lol.”

Sue Dickinson had another idea: “M&S ought to move there.”

And Donna Millard was all nostalgia: “I really miss actual Debenhams.”