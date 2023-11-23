It's the brand's first ever UK store and it's opening right here in Sheffield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A homeware brand owned by retail giant NEXT is opening its first ever bricks-and-mortar store in Sheffield this Friday.

'MADE' is launching its first store on Vulcan Road, Tinsley, near Meadowhall, with doors opening on November 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is its first appearance on UK shelves, and until now has only been available online via made.com.

NEXT is opening the first UK store of its homeware brand MADE in Vulcan Road in Sheffield.

Covering 4,000 sq.ft, the store will offer customers the opportunity to browse furniture and lighting.

The brand says its items come with "a distinctly MADE look" with colours in rich velvets, as well as a variance of wood finishes including oak, mango wood and walnut.

Store manager Lisa Frackleton-Grant said: “We are really excited to launch the first MADE store. The products are stunning, and we can't wait for all of our customers to browse the collections.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of brand Hollie Parkinson said: “At MADE, we believe in great design being accessible to all, and we want to inspire customers to make braver home choices. We are thrilled to be launching the store in Sheffield, as it’s a very exciting opportunity to broaden our appeal beyond a traditionally London-centric customer base, which also remains important to us.”

As well as being able to place orders in-store, customers can use the store for next-day delivery and click & collect options, via made.com.

Smaller homeware including rugs, cushions and mirrors will also return to MADE next autumn, allowing customers to shop these smaller pieces and take them away from the store on the day.