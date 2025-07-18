Sheffield Wednesday have received a financial boost but it has at the cost of losing one of their brightest young talents to Man City

Sheffield Wednesday should receive another financial boost this week through the sale of Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri.

It had previously been reported by The Star that it was understood that a deal worth around £1.5m had been agreed between the two clubs, with City eager to bring the 15-year-old on board after an impressive campaign that saw him score 24 goals in the U18 Professional Development League - finishing as top scorer.

He has since gone on to pass his medical, with terms all agreed, and The Star is led to believe that today the move was finalised, with the teen now completing his switch.

How much will Sheffield Wednesday receive for Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri?

It’s thought that around £1m of the fee was agreed to be paid up front, a boost that will come in handy considering that the Owls are still under embargo due to money owed to other clubs for transfer fees.

Cadamarteri, who Wednesdayites will sadly now never see in their senior ranks, becomes the latest young talent to leave the club following Djeidi Gassama and Sutura Kakay’s exits, while Anthony Musaba - who is a bit older - also moved on this summer.

From a club perspective it’s the latest blow after Josh Windass and Michael Smith were able to terminate their contracts this week, however at least in this case the club was able to bring in some money to soften the blow.

