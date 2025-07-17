Sheffield Wednesday are no longer under a triple embargo by the English Football League after their latest financial breakthrough.

The Star reported on Tuesday that the club had finally managed to settle up with the players and staff members that were owed their wages, doing so at the 11th hour for the players who had handed in their 15-day notice, not long after informing them that they would exercise their right to contest and/or appeal the claim.

It now remains to be seen if there will be any fallout from that matter, but on a more immediate note it would appear that it wasn’t just the players and staff who were paid, with the club also having settled the money that was owed to HMRC. Both sets of payments have been confirmed by EFL, who removed the relevant embargoes from their ‘Embargoes and Fee Restrictions’ page, leaving only one behind - Regulation 52.2.3 (Non-payment of transfer fees).

Sheffield Wednesday are still embargoed

Dejphon Chansiri is looking to end his decade-long ownership of Sheffield Wednesday. | George Wood/Getty Images

For now it doesn’t change anything, because whether it’s one embargo or three the same rules apply. So until the clubs owed money by Wednesday are also paid, they will remain bound by the rules set out by the league, which includes a wage cap of around £7k per week for any new signings. What will remain regardless, however, is the three-window fee restriction that was put in place after breaching the 30-day rule, meaning that even when the embargo is gone the club will not be able to pay any loan or transfer fees for players.

What comes next in the Wednesday saga remains to be seen, but it’s unlikely that the drama is done yet. Question marks remain over manager, Danny Röhl, as talks continue over whether he will remain, and there’s the constant backdrop of Dejphon Chansiri’s future as owner and chairman. At least the latest payments are a bit of light in the darkness.

