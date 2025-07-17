Sheffield Wednesday have lost last season’s two main sources of goals on free agent terms.

Josh Windass and Michael Smith scored and assisted 39 of Wednesday’s goals last season and provided a centrepiece of the Owls attack for much of the campaign. But both have officially left the club after the pair tendered notice periods in the wake of the club’s repeat failure to pay wages on time.

Wednesday confirmed the news on Thursday evening, announcing the termination of the two contracts as one of ‘mutual consent’. The pair are two of a number of first team players to have handed in their notice, with The Star aware of a further four, with further players believed to have taken legal advice on the potential termination of their deals.

It’s understood that Owls players were paid what they were owed for late wage payments in May and June earlier this week. Correspondence from the club, sent to the players, had suggested Wednesday intended to appeal or contest any decision to submit to a termination process.

The two departures follow that of fellow attackers Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama to Samsunspor and Rangers respectively, leaving Wednesday with a very lean looking squad heading into a new campaign that starts in a little over three weeks. Though players and HMRC debts have been paid, the cash-strapped club remain the subject of recruitment restrictions for its failure to meet financial obligations.

A statement read: “The Owls can confirm that the current contracts of Michael Smith and Josh Windass have been terminated by mutual consent. Both players leave Hillsborough with immediate effect.

“Smith made 127 appearances for the Owls, scoring 33 goals, since signing in June 2022. Windass posted 182 appearances, scoring 53 goals, having joined Wednesday – initially on loan – in January 2020. Sheffield Wednesday thank Michael and Josh for their services and wish them well for the future.”

