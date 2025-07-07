Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Romario Collins, has reportedly ‘agreed terms’ with Manchester City ahead of a proposed switch.

Collins, a talented teenager that is currently part of the youth setup at Middlewood Road, has continued to develop since coming on board at S6 following his release from Leeds United, and - now 14 - he’s started to catch the eye of teams further up the English pyramid.

The Star has previously reported that City were keen to try and sign the defender to bolster their own academy ranks, with the Owls set to pick up a six-figure fee in compensation if a move does go through, and now it is being reported by Fabrizio Romano that there is a ‘deal in place’.

Sheffield Wednesday could lose another youngster

“Manchester City Academy recruitment drives continues as MCFC agreed terms with highly rated U15 talent Romario Collins from Sheffield Wednesday,” he said. “Deal in place as BBC reported, follows up on from recent signing of Caelan Cadametri with City really pushing for top talents.”

If the Cityzens are to complete a deal to sign the talented teen, then he’s likely to be one of two young Owls making the switch to Lancashire this summer, with Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri closing in on his move to the Etihad for a seven-figure sum after he recently passed his medical with the Premier League giants.

Wednesday are currently in financial strife amid a raft of unpaid wages at the club, and any fees that could come in from the likes of Cadamarteri, Collins and potentially Sutura Kakay - who is wanted by Southampton - could help ease those issues a little.

