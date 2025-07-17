Thankful Djeidi Gassama sends heartfelt Sheffield Wednesday message after Owls exit

Former Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Djeidi Gassama, has sent a heartfelt thank you message to everyone at the club.

The 21-year-old completed a multi-million pound switch to Rangers this week after they moved quickly to snap him up while the two clubs were both at St. George’s Park, and it’s understood that the money obtained from his sale played a big part in paying off the money that was owed to his teammates and HMRC.

Gassama became a popular player during his time at Hillsborough, especially in his second campaign in blue and white, and it appears that the love was mutual, with the youngster now sending a message to all of those that helped him grow ‘as a player and as a person’. He took to social media on Thursday to let them know.

Djeidi Gassama says thank you

“After two incredible years at Sheffield Wednesday, it's time to say goodbye,” he said on Instagram. “This club has shaped me in so many ways, and I'll always be grateful for that. To everyone at the club - coaches, staff, teammates, and especially the fans - thank you for making these years so special.

“I've grown here, both as a player and as a person. Sheffield Wednesday will always be a part of me. Wishing you all the very best for the future. Thank you for everything.”

Gassama followed Anthony Musaba out of the exit door as the latest departure in what has been a chaotic summer for the Owls, and he’ll be hoping to kick on in Scotland now as he embarks in the next chapter of what could be a very promising career in the game.

