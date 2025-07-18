The loss of two important senior players has acted as a new low in what has been a miserable summer for Sheffield Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening it was confirmed that both Josh Windass and Michael Smith would leave the club on free agent terms, with the club confirming via statement that they had done so by way of a ‘mutual termination’ of their deals. The pair are understood to have handed in their notice along with a number of teammates after they were subjected to the Owls’ failure to pay wages on time in consecutive months.

As reported by The Star, Wednesday had earlier communicated to players that they would seek to appeal or contest any formal expressions of a contract termination request from any players. It is believed, however, that in the cases of Windass and Smith it was made clear that they wished to engage with a termination process and that the club did not formally contest their decisions on the advice that any process would be drawn out, expensive and would ultimately not fall in the club’s favour.

Josh Windass with Michael Smith were Sheffield Wednesday's top goal contributors in the 2024/15 season. (Pic: Steve Ellis)

The situation at Wednesday has become difficult for players in recent weeks even beyond their payment issues, with the chaotic off-field circumstances having thrown the club’s pre-season preparations into huge difficulty. Beyond the now exited pair, it is believed as many as six remaining players could now have tendered notice terms. The Star understands it is possible that other players could push through with their intention to leave the club, though with wages paid and the season fast approaching, the vast majority of those players are not expected to have expressed a desire to do so as things stand.

As previously reported, both Windass and Smith have a number of options available in terms of new clubs for the coming season as as free agents will be hot commodities. Their departures - along with those of Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama to Samsunspor and Rangers respectively - change the complexion of the squad’s attacking options in what is already a lean changing room in terms of numbers.

The Owls are operating under restrictions on incoming recruitment, making it difficult to replace any outgoing players. Their season kicks off with a trip to title hopefuls Leicester City in little over three weeks.

