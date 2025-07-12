Sheffield Wednesday exit confirmed as player lands four-year deal with Europa League outfit
The news of Musaba’s exit comes as no shock, with The Star having reported earlier in the week that he has already left the Owls’ training camp at St. George’s Park, and the president of his new club, Yüksel Yıldırım, coming forward with details on the timeline of his switch from the Championship to the Super Lig.
"Anthony Musaba is a very technically advanced player,” he told the Turkish media. “We are very happy to have signed such a player. He will undergo a medical tomorrow. On Saturday, we will sign the contract together. Then, our player will depart for Samsun.”
Anthony Musaba leaves Sheffield Wednesday
Now, as explained by Yıldırım, the 24-year-old has completed his medical and signed on the dotted line, penning a long-term deal with the club ahead of their Europa League adventure this season. It was confirmed on Saturday afternoon, with the Dutchman now able to get things underway in another new country after spells in the Netherlands, Monaco, Belgium and - during his time with the Owls - England.
“Our club has reached a 4-year agreement with Dutch footballer Anthony Musaba!” they said on social media. “We wish you many successes with our Atatürk-emblazoned crest! Welcome, Anthony!”
Musaba had a good return in terms of goals and assists during his spell with the goals, getting 23 in his 80 games in Owls colours before moving on this summer. He’ll be hoping to add to his tally further now that he’s being given the chance to shine on a European stage.
The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.