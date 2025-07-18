Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Pierce Charles, is seen as one of the most talented young players at the club at present.

The 19-year-old shot-stopper became Wednesday’s number one towards the end of last season as he took over from loanee, James Beadle, who was relegated to the bench as the campaign came to a close. Charles is earmarked as the club’s first-choice in 2025/26, and they’re eager to see him progress in Owls colours.

But they may face a battle on their hands, though, given the growing interest in the talented teen, with The Star led to believe that numerous clubs from various countries have already made enquiries about him.

Pierce Charles is on a lot of teams’ watchlists

Charles is still contracted at Hillsborough, with two seasons left to go, but the Northern Ireland youngster is in-demand and – given his skillset – it’s not hard to see why.

As things stand it’s understood that no concrete offers have been made by any club looking to try and snap up the goalkeeper, however given the Owls’ precarious financial situation there may come a stage where potential suitors come to try and test their resolve.

It’s understood that Wednesday aren’t looking to try and offload Charles in order to bring some money into the club, seeing him as their new number one, but if somebody is to come in with a big offer for him then they may have no choice but to reconsider their stance.

Wednesday have already sold Djeidi Gassama to Rangers and Anthony Musaba to Samsunspor, while Josh Windass and Michael Smith left the club as free agents by mutual termination after issues over unpaid wages at S6.

