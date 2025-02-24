A big, ding-dong Yorkshire battle is expected at Bramall Lane tonight as second placed Sheffield United host Championship leaders Leeds United in a mouth-watering clash between the two best teams in the division

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what’s being said in both camps ahead of the biggest match in the Championship season so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big Leeds United claim from Wilder

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has described Leeds United as "a top six English Premier League club" ahead of tonight’s epic top-of-the-table clash between the two Yorkshire rivals at Bramall Lane. Just two points separate the two sides at the summit of the Championship amid a four-horse automatic promotion race. "They're a massive club," Wilder admitted. "They're a top six English Premier League club, for me. I think they're right up there. I saw something recently about who's the bigger club, them or Newcastle United, and for me it's a toss of coin.

Bogle back and it won’t be a welcome with open arms

Jayden Bogle has been warned to expect a tough reception on his return to Bramall Lane after his summer move to title rivals Leeds United. The former Derby County right-back makes his first return to S2 since the summer move, which weakened the Blades and strengthened one of their immediate promotion rivals. “I want it to be tough,” said Wilder of the defender’s return. “It was tough when I walked into Elland Road. I got it, and Jayden should get it. In the right way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Jayden Bogle sent Sheffield United return warning after Leeds United transfer switch

Farke outlines reasons for Blades success so far

Daniel Farke has hailed the “consistency” and “unity” of the Blades after describing Leeds United’s trip to Bramall Lane on Monday evening as one of the toughest games of his side’s season. Farke said: “We know they play with confidence and a really, really good home record but as a player and manager you look forward to being in competititon with the best sides you can face and this is one of the toughest tests of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder backs his mate over punishment

Wilder slammed the “ridiculous” decision that will see him miss out on a touchline reunion with foe-turned-friend Farke. The Leeds United boss has picked up a one-match touchline ban after receiving his third booking of the campaign celebrating a 95th-minute winner against fellow promotion-chasers Sunderland last week. “I see managers that are emotional and passionate and have got character. Dan showed that on Monday night and got punished for it. It's absolutely ridiculous,” said Wilder.

Neil Warnock offers his take on the battle at Bramall Lane

Neil Warnock, who managed both the Blades and Leeds, offered his opinion on the reason behind United’s form this season, having suffered relegation from the Premier League amid fears this could be another confidence-sapping campaign. “What they did, which is the best thing ever, is sign who I think is the best goalkeeper in the country,” Warnock said. “They signed him early in the window, Michael Cooper, he was at Plymouth. I watched him in the youth team with my lad and I’ve watched him for years. If you have a good keeper, they're worth 10 or 12 points a year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Neil Warnock gives Sheffield United crucial edge over Leeds United for one key reason

Blades edge our hypothetical Two Two XI

The Star’s Sheffield United writer Danny Hall was given the task of picking a combined Blades/Leeds XI, ahead of tonight’s match. Unsurprisingly there are more Blades in his team but he makes a good argument, nevertheless. Danny also predicted United’s starting XI to face Farke’s side, with a couple of tough calls in there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who scores first and will it decide the match?

Sheffield United and their Monday night visitors have been imperious after going ahead this season, with neither tasting defeat after scoring a game’s opening goal. Wilder’s side have won 20 of the 23 games in which they have scored first, drawing three, while Leeds have recorded 19 victories and two stalemates from 21 after netting the opener. "The first goal is massive,” Wilder said. “I don't think they'll change their approach but teams have to risk as you do. To get that first goal is big in any division but ultimately it doesn't decide the game. Sunderland got that first goal and Leeds United fought back and kept playing and knocking on the door and the door opened up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parker’s just going to go to bed early tonight

While everyone else is getting excited about this match, one man says he isn’t bothered. Burnley closed the gap on United to just two points after beating Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 on Friday, with Scott Parker’s side bouncing back from the previous week’s frustrating 0-0 draw at Preston North End. The Clarets are now within touching distance of Chris Wilder’s side and four points short of Leeds. “I've said that to you many a time, I've got no real interest,” said Parker. “Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, I have no real interest in what any other team are doing. Leeds, Sheffield [United], I've got no interest.” Don’t listen to him, he’ll be watching like the rest of us.

Match prediction

I think this one might be a bit of a slow burner. A draw does nothing but give Burnley a bit more hope of pushing into the top two, so neither side are going to settle for that, it just might take a while to get going. Don’t be surprised to see Chris Wilder go for a conservative starting line-up to keep things tight before unleashing the attacking threat after the break. Score Prediction: Sheffield United 2 Leeds United 2