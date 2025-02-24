Sheffield United v Leeds United: Blades predicted XI with 'timely return' and 'biggest headache'

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 24th Feb 2025, 10:07 BST

Sheffield United welcome Leeds United to Bramall Lane on Monday night in what is the biggest game of the Championship season so far

It’s first v second in the Championship tonight as Sheffield United host Championship leaders Leeds Unuted at Bramall Lane.

Both sides are in pole position for automatic promotion to the Premier League but Burnley in third are ready to pounce if there are to be any slip-ups.

The Blades go into this one in confident mood, off the back of a four-match winning run - they have dropped points just twice since the turn of the year. Leeds, meanwhile, head down to South Yorkshire having not lost in the league since Blackburn took a 1-0 victory at Ewood Park on November.

It’s all set up for a thriling encounter under the lights in front of a big crowd at Bramall Lane and both managers have had plenty of time to work out what their line-up is going to be.

Read More: Sheffield United dominate Leeds United in best combined XI after "cheat code", "joke" verdicts

Here’s how we reckon the Blades will be set up against Daniel Farke’s side.

United hope to have Adam Davies back and in the squad to face Leeds after his recent injury absence but even if he is then it will be Cooper who lines up in goal, barring any unfortunate events between now and kick-off

1. Michael Cooper

United hope to have Adam Davies back and in the squad to face Leeds after his recent injury absence but even if he is then it will be Cooper who lines up in goal, barring any unfortunate events between now and kick-off Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Alfie Gilchrist would be a more conservative choice against the best attacking team in his division but he is understood to be carrying an injury issue and so it looks likely that Clarke will keep the shirt

2. Harry Clarke

Alfie Gilchrist would be a more conservative choice against the best attacking team in his division but he is understood to be carrying an injury issue and so it looks likely that Clarke will keep the shirt | Sportimage

Photo Sales
Rob Holding impressed off the bench at Luton Town last weekend and his experience would be invaluable in a game like this but the smart money for me is on keeping the Ahmedhodzic and Robinson partnership

3. Anel Ahmedhodzic

Rob Holding impressed off the bench at Luton Town last weekend and his experience would be invaluable in a game like this but the smart money for me is on keeping the Ahmedhodzic and Robinson partnership Photo: Rhianna Chadwick

Photo Sales
Both centre-halves will have had headaches on the way back from Kenilworth Road after heading balls afternoon but they stood up to the test well - and will have to do so again against a different type of threat

4. Jack Robinson

Both centre-halves will have had headaches on the way back from Kenilworth Road after heading balls afternoon but they stood up to the test well - and will have to do so again against a different type of threat | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds UnitedBladesChampionshipDaniel Farke
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice