It’s first v second in the Championship tonight as Sheffield United host Championship leaders Leeds Unuted at Bramall Lane.

Both sides are in pole position for automatic promotion to the Premier League but Burnley in third are ready to pounce if there are to be any slip-ups.

The Blades go into this one in confident mood, off the back of a four-match winning run - they have dropped points just twice since the turn of the year. Leeds, meanwhile, head down to South Yorkshire having not lost in the league since Blackburn took a 1-0 victory at Ewood Park on November.

It’s all set up for a thriling encounter under the lights in front of a big crowd at Bramall Lane and both managers have had plenty of time to work out what their line-up is going to be.

Here’s how we reckon the Blades will be set up against Daniel Farke’s side.

Michael Cooper United hope to have Adam Davies back and in the squad to face Leeds after his recent injury absence but even if he is then it will be Cooper who lines up in goal, barring any unfortunate events between now and kick-off

Harry Clarke Alfie Gilchrist would be a more conservative choice against the best attacking team in his division but he is understood to be carrying an injury issue and so it looks likely that Clarke will keep the shirt

Anel Ahmedhodzic Rob Holding impressed off the bench at Luton Town last weekend and his experience would be invaluable in a game like this but the smart money for me is on keeping the Ahmedhodzic and Robinson partnership