It’s first v second in the Championship tonight as Sheffield United host Championship leaders Leeds Unuted at Bramall Lane.
Both sides are in pole position for automatic promotion to the Premier League but Burnley in third are ready to pounce if there are to be any slip-ups.
The Blades go into this one in confident mood, off the back of a four-match winning run - they have dropped points just twice since the turn of the year. Leeds, meanwhile, head down to South Yorkshire having not lost in the league since Blackburn took a 1-0 victory at Ewood Park on November.
It’s all set up for a thriling encounter under the lights in front of a big crowd at Bramall Lane and both managers have had plenty of time to work out what their line-up is going to be.
Here’s how we reckon the Blades will be set up against Daniel Farke’s side.
