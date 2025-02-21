Daniel Farke offers his honest verdict on Sheffield United success after Leeds United “title decider” question

Daniel Farke has hailed the “consistency” and “unity” of Sheffield United after describing Leeds United’s trip to Bramall Lane on Monday evening as one of the toughest games of his side’s season. The two Yorkshire rivals are separated by just two points at the top of the Championship table ahead of one of the most eagerly-anticipated games of the campaign.

The Blades can go ahead of Farke’s side with victory but an away win would extend Leeds’ lead over United at the top as the race for Premier League football enters its final straight. Blades boss Chris Wilder is under no illusions over the size of the task facing his side, describing Leeds earlier this week as one of the biggest clubs in English football, while a great deal of mutual respect exists between the two managers.

United would go into the game level on points with Leeds but for their two-point deduction for non-payment of transfer money in the summer and at his pre-match press conference this afternoon, Farke said of United: “They are on more or less on the same amount of points as us. We have the advantage of two points and are perhaps better on the goal difference (+48 compared to United’s +24) but they were also able to win many tight games and this is also a sign of quality, if you find a way in the tight games to win them.

“Chris has forged a great unity and it’s a team that shows great consistency, they have an unbelievable amount of points after this amount of games and to play against them at Bramall Lane is one of the toughest places you can go. We know they play with confidence and a really, really good home record but as a player and manager you look forward to being in competititon with the best sides you can face and this is one of the toughest tests of the season.

“We know we have to be at our best in order to have a chance of winning some points. I expect a tight game and we’ll have to be at the top of our game to have a chance but we also travel in confidence knowing we’re in good shape and it will be a good game.”

Asked if it was too early for the game to be billed as a title decider, Farke insisted: “Yes, of course, because it’s not the 44th game. There are still so many to play and I’ve heard the phrase ‘massive game’ 20 times during the season. This league is all about consistency and I don’t think the league is decided in the spotlight games.

“It’s nice for the broadcasters and the supporters and everyone has the right to be excited but to finish in the top positions you have to show consistency. We won two games last season against Leicester and two against Ipswich but they are in the Premier League now. So it’s about the consistency we have to show.

“That’s crucial in order to be successful and not be special in one game. Even after this game there are so many points to play for so if it’s a win, loss or draw, nothing is decided and it’s just another chance to add points to the tally for both teams. Both teams want to do this ... we want to keep our momentum going and it’s an important game for that.”