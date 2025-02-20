Chris Wilder’s verdict on big Daniel Farke blow for Leeds ahead of trip to title rivals Sheffield United

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, slammed the “ridiculous” decision that will see him miss out on a touchline reunion with foe-turned-friend Daniel Farke on Monday night. The Leeds United boss has picked up a one-match touchline ban after receiving his third booking of the campaign celebrating a 95th-minute winner against fellow promotion-chasers Sunderland on Monday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pascal Struijk’s second of the game sparked jubilant scenes inside Elland Road and saw Farke momentarily enter the playing surface as part of his celebrations, prompting a yellow card from referee Stuart Attwell. That means he will watch Monday’s game at Bramall Lane from the directors’ box rather than the touchline, with one of Farke’s assistants set to marshal the visitors from the away technical area.

Wilder has a good relationship with the German despite it starting on the wrong foot during Farke’s time in charge of Norwich City, with Wilder memorably taking aim at the Canaries after they were late to a game at Bramall Lane. “He’s a good guy,” Wilder said. “I really enjoy his company afterwards. Initially, it wasn't the easiest of relationships after a game!

“But we quicky got over that and that shows a lot about his character. He's a good footballing guy and a top manager who deserved all the plaudits he's getting at the moment. There's a different type of pressure when you've got that on top of you but they've got good players and a good manager.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder is walking something of a tightrope himself after picking up two yellow cards this season, with one more before its conclusion meaning he will suffer a similar fate of watching from the stands. “I think some players might not appreciate the manager bellowing at them for 90 minutes, and some will,” Wilder added.

“I think more so from Dan's point of view, he'll be really disappointed and I've got to say, if that's the way the game's going, it's just ridiculous. I get it when it’s for abusing officials and I see managers streaming into fourth officials and berating them and getting after them. Trying to influence them and begging for everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And then I see managers that are emotional and passionate and have got character. Dan showed that on Monday night and got punished for it. It's absolutely ridiculous. We all understand the rules. If we step out of line we deserve to be punished. I think the punishment for three yellow cards is really harsh when you think about the amount of games Dan or myself I have to manage.

"The financial punishments are ridiculous. I think at times, the team's punishments are ridiculous. People want to see passion in a team. I lean back on the Portsmouth at the end. If my supporters didn't see players wanting to fight - not literally and throwing punches - or see emotion in the team ,they will be asking questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Let's not lose sight of the fact that this is an emotional game and a passionate game and let's take a sensible attitude. But for the majority of the time it seems not to be a sensible approach and decisions taken by people who have never experienced standing in a technical area or a pitch surrounded by 30,000 or 40,000 punters and making big decisions.”