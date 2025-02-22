Sheffield United dominate Leeds United best XI after "cheat code", "joke" verdicts

One of the most eagerly anticipated clashes of the Championship season is almost upon us as title rivals Sheffield United and Leeds United go head-to-head at Bramall Lane on Monday evening. Just two points separate the two sides in the table and but for United’s deduction in the summer they would be level at the top at this stage.

But they aren’t, although a derby victory on home soil would send them above Daniel Farke’s excellent Leeds side and into pole position in the race for the Premier League. Ahead of the game we tasked our man with selecting a combined XI with players from the two best sides in the league so far and here’s what he came up with, with a slight edge for the Blades ... has he got it just about right or would you do anything differently?