Sheffield United dominate Leeds United best XI after "cheat code", "joke" verdicts

One of the most eagerly anticipated clashes of the Championship season is almost upon us as title rivals Sheffield United and Leeds United go head-to-head at Bramall Lane on Monday evening. Just two points separate the two sides in the table and but for United’s deduction in the summer they would be level at the top at this stage.
But they aren’t, although a derby victory on home soil would send them above Daniel Farke’s excellent Leeds side and into pole position in the race for the Premier League. Ahead of the game we tasked our man with selecting a combined XI with players from the two best sides in the league so far and here’s what he came up with, with a slight edge for the Blades ... has he got it just about right or would you do anything differently?
1. Michael Cooper
I'm a fan of Islan Meslier, going back to a game in the Premier League when he made a remarkable save from John Lundstram and Leeds went on to win the game, but he's had a bit of flak this season from their fans while Cooper - and I hope I haven't jinxed him here - has been a measure of consistency
Photo: Stu Forster
2. Jayden Bogle
The nature of his exit wasn't great as it weakened United and strengthened a direct rival and he could get a hostile reception on Monday but it's hard to ignore the fact he is a quality operator at right-back, especially in a side that dominates the ball. Harry Clarke isn't in too dissimilar a mould but I'd give Bogle the nod over the two
| Sportimage
3. Joe Rodon
Lining up alongside Bogle in my side is the Welsh international Rodon, a player some of United's coaching staff will know well from the national side. A £10m player from the Premier League should always impress at Championship level and the former Spurs man has certainly done that
Photo: George Wood
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic
Beats former Blade Ethan Amapdu into my side. The Bosnian is simply a class act on the field and when he's at his best he rarely breaks sweat. Offers a real attacking threat too and is a man in form, too, with two goals in his last two games
Photo: Rhianna Chadwick
