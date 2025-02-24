Sheffield United and their upcoming Bramall Lane visitors have been outstanding when going ahead this season.

Chris Wilder knows the importance of scoring first against Leeds United but their comeback win over Sunderland is evidence it is not the be all and end all.

Sheffield United and their Monday night visitors have been imperious after going ahead this season, with neither tasting defeat after scoring a game’s opening goal. Wilder’s side have won 20 of the 23 games in which they have scored first, drawing three, while Leeds have recorded 19 victories and two stalemates from 21 after netting the opener.

The numbers are a lot less encouraging after conceding first, with United and Leeds each winning just two of the nine games in which the opener has gone against them. But after coming from 1-0 down to beat Sunderland 2-1 on Monday, Daniel Farke’s side have shown the ability to fight back and Wilder will not be preparing a victory speech if his side do manage to open the scoring on Monday.

Wilder on

"The first goal is massive,” Wilder told The Star. “I don't think they'll change their approach but teams have to risk as you do. To get that first goal is big in any division but ultimately it doesn't decide the game. Sunderland got that first goal and Leeds United fought back and kept playing and knocking on the door and the door opened up.

"However it opens up, whether it's a set play, whether it's a fabulous delivery by [Joe] Rothwell to [Pascal] Struijk, who gets the winner in the 95th minute, it comes if you knock on the door. Leeds have done that all season. We've got a massive task ahead of us, we're not under-estimating the task, and we're respecting it. I'm respecting it as a manager, the coaches are respecting it and players will.”

That Monday’s meeting is between the Championship’s top two only adds further intrigue to an already mouth-watering Yorkshire derby, with plenty of needle between the two in October’s meeting at Elland Road. Leeds had seen a £13million bid for Gustavo Hamer rejected over the summer, with sources then suggesting to The Star that Joel Piroe had been offered the other way. There had also been Leeds interest in Alfie Gilchrist and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi before they eventually joined United, while Jayden Bogle did move up the M1.

United and Leeds links

"There's a few connections in there,” Wilder said. “We had Ethan [Ampadu] here in the Covid season in the Premier League so we know a lot about Ethan, we know a lot about Jayden [Bogle], there's connections with the Welsh boys to Joe Rodon (and Dan James) and other bits as well.

“But that goes out the window because you don't get to the situation these players have got to, playing Championship football and international football, if you don't want to win. And some want to win more than others. Both teams have wanted to win since the start of the season, hence the positions we're in and the points totals we've collected.”

The outside view of Monday’s game is that it’s one of particular significance, with some suggestions it can even be seen as a title decider. But Leeds boss Daniel Farke insisted these ‘spotlight’ games are no more important than any other and it's a sentiment Wilder tends to agree with.

"You can have an advantage of course by accumulating another three points but ultimately it doesn't decide anything,” he added. “It'll only decide stuff in the last four, five, six games or if one team goes and wins the next nine, 10 or 11. I'm not sure that will happen because of the nature of the division and historically how it's always panned out."