Jayden Bogle sent Sheffield United return warning after Leeds United transfer switch

Jayden Bogle has been warned to expect a tough reception on his return to Sheffield United on Monday evening after his summer move to title rivals Leeds United. The former Derby County right-back makes his first return to S2 since the summer move, which weakened the Blades and strengthened one of their immediate promotion rivals.

The player has thrived in Daniel Farke’s front-footed side after a tough start to life in West Yorkshire while United recovered from his exit pretty well, keeping pace with Leeds throughout the season. They have won the same amount of points as their rivals after winning more games and but for a two-point deduction in the summer the two would be level going into Monday’s game.

United initially resisted Leeds’ approaches for Bogle before being effectively backed into a corner when the player, who had entered the final year of his Bramall Lane deal, made clear his desire to make the move. Bogle was booed by Unitedites in the return fixture at Elland Road earlier this season and can expect similar treatment on Monday night in front of the Sky TV cameras.

“I want it to be tough,” said Wilder of the defender’s return. “It was tough when I walked into Elland Road. I got it, and Jayden should get it. In the right way. Because they're opposition players. No doubt about it. What I will say is that I thought it was one of the best bits of business we ever did at Sheffield United, bringing him in.

“He was outstanding, and he's a great kid. He had an opportunity to go to a top club. I don't think we should have sold him, if I'm being perfectly honest. But that decision was not my decision. I want to build and keep our best players and build around them.

“Jayden was one of our best players last season, without a doubt. And I'd have liked to have built around him. But it didn't happen, for one reason or the other, and he's gone on and moved on and had an outstanding season. I'll shake his hand before, I'll shake his hand after but in between, he's an opposition player. And it's game on.”