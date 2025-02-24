Sheffield United can go top of the table with victory over Leeds United this evening.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker has ‘no interest’ in the form of his promotion rivals and will not be watching tonight’s top-of-the-table clash between Sheffield United and Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley closed the gap on United to just two points after beating Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 on Friday, with Parker’s side bouncing back from the previous week’s frustrating 0-0 draw at Preston North End. The Clarets are now within touching distance of Chris Wilder’s side and four points short of Leeds, who meet at Bramall Lane for their game in hand this evening.

At least one team will have to drop points on a night that could have huge ramifications in the Championship promotion race. But while this evening’s outcome could have a significant impact on Burnley’s fate come May, it won’t be the focus of attention in the Parker household.

Parker on United v Leeds

When asked if he’ll be watching, he bluntly told the Burnley Express: “No. I've said that to you many a time, I've got no real interest. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, I have no real interest in what any other team are doing. Leeds, Sheffield [United], I've got no interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every time you start a season, there's a certain number of points you need to get to and I don't really care whatever other teams do. We need to just focus on what we do and pick up enough points to put us in a position that over the course of the last 15, 20 years of this division, if you hit a certain amount of points, it gives you an incredible chance to get promoted. That's just the sole focus.

“The sole focus [on Friday night] was to never get on a rollercoaster and the emotion of a weekend or what other teams are doing, because it’s absolutely irrelevant. Tonight, the main focus was Sheffield Wednesday. Execute, get out of here with three points and let's keep moving and the lads have done that superbly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder paying down ‘decider’ claims

Tonight’s meeting will undoubtedly have a big impact on Burnley, who are guaranteed to close in on second-place regardless of the result. United will hope the Clarets can set their sights on a four-point gap to Leeds but must win if they want to go top, while a point or three would be enough for their West Yorkshire rivals.

With only 12 games remaining after tonight, there have been suggestions victory for either side would all but secure promotion but both managers have made attempts to play that down. Farke was keen to focus on consistency over the results in such ‘spotlight’ games, while Wilder highlighted the amount of football still to be played.

"You can have an advantage of course by accumulating another three points but ultimately it doesn't decide anything,” the Blades boss told The Star . “It'll only decide stuff in the last four, five, six games or if one team goes and wins the next nine, 10 or 11. I'm not sure that will happen because of the nature of the division and historically how it's always panned out.”