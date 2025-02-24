There is almost nothing to separate Sheffield United and their Monday night Bramall Lane visitors.

Neil Warnock believes Sheffield United might just have the edge over Leeds United this evening with the away side’s manager up in the stands.

There is almost nothing to separate the two Yorkshire rivals, with United only two points short because of their pre-season points deduction, and tonight’s top-of-the-table clash could end up being decided by the finest of margins. And Warnock, who has managed both, believes Farke’s touchline absence could be a deciding factor.

Warnock on United v Leeds

“It promises to be a good game tonight,” Warnock told talkSPORT of tonight’s meeting between his two former sides. “I think with Daniel [Farke] up in the stands, it quite favours Sheffield United tonight with the home crowd because it's an amazing atmosphere. In that part of the country, it's unbelievable. It'll be full probably an hour before the game tonight.”

Victory for United would send a huge message out to their Championship promotion rivals, with three points enough for them to go above Leeds and into first. Wilder’s side have not been at their best in recent weeks but have the tools to win at all costs, with defensive strength and the quality in attack to decide games in an instant.

An aggressive January saw the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz, Tom Cannon and Hamza Choudhury come through the door with United able to boast one of the Championship’s strongest squads. But while Warnock accepts the current group is more than good enough for promotion, he questioned their ability to carry that into the Premier League.

“What they did, which is the best thing ever, is sign who I think is the best goalkeeper in the country,” Warnock added. “They signed him early in the window, Michael Cooper, he was at Plymouth. I watched him in the youth team with my lad and I’ve watched him for years. If you have a good keeper, they're worth 10 or 12 points a year.

“Then you look further forward and they've got Gustavo Hamer, Callum O’Hare and options like [Brereton] Diaz, Cannon and Kieffer Moore. It might sound silly but I do think it's a Championship squad, I’m not sure about if they went up, but to get out of the Championship they need players like [Rhian] Brewster, [Tyrese] Campbell, [Jesurun] Rak-Sakyi. I think they've got players who can change a game.”