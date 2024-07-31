Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have already experienced a hectic summer transfer window as they look to move on from their Championship play-off final heartache.

Daniel Farke has already allowed several members of his squad to depart Elland Road over the last month with the likes of Archie Gray, Charlie Cresswell and Diego Llorente all heading for pastures new. There have been a number of arrivals after Farke completed the loan addition of Bournemouth midfielder Joe Rothwell and the permanent signings of Salford City goalkeeper Alex Cairns, Sheffield United full-back Jayden Bogle and Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Joe Rodon.

However, the departures of Gray and fellow midfielder Glen Kamara have left the Whites somewhat light for options in the middle of the park and that has led Farke to ramp up his interest in Austrian international Dejan Ljubicic according to HITC. The 26-year-old currently plies his trade with recently relegated Bundesliga outfit FC Koln and was believed to have been the subject of an unsuccessful £3.3m offer from Leeds over the last week.

The Whites are said to remain keen on securing a deal for the midfielder and could look to take advantage of Koln’s relegation from German football’s top flight and the fact Ljubicic is now in the final 12 months of his current contract. However, Koln director Christian Keller has already indicated he believes the midfielder will remain with his side in their bid to get back into the Bundesliga at the first attempt.

Speaking to German outlet Express, he said: “I assume that Dejo will stay at FC and play a very good season for us. I see Dejo laughing more often again. Last year, I didn’t see him playing football with as much joy as we were used to. For personal reasons, he didn’t have an easy time and was also repeatedly set back physically by many infections. We all know that if the mind is not well for a long period of time, it also has physical effects. I am pleased that Dejo is now feeling better again and is much more relaxed. Dejo can be a real difference maker for us.”

Pompey close on former Newcastle United striker

Portsmouth are reportedly closing in on a deal to secure the signing of Danish striker Elias Sorensen.

The Portsmouth News have reported the former Newcastle United academy striker has ‘said goodbye’ to his team-mates as Danish second tier club Esbjerg and is set to undergo a medical with Pompey as John Mousinho continues to boost his squad ahead of their return to the Championship. The 24-year-old frontman scored 26 goals and provided 15 assists in 33 appearances in all competitions last season to help his side secure promotion and has already got off the mark this season after scoring in a 6-3 win against Hobro last week.

