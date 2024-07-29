Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s concrete interest in Sheffield United striker Will Osula could give Blades a big transfer decision to make this summer

Newcastle United’s transfer interest in Sheffield United starlet Will Osula is real and genuine, with the Blades holding firm with their valuation of the Denmark youth international. Osula, still only 20 years of age, has scored twice in United’s pre-season campaign so far ahead of what could be a big season.

With the likes of Oli McBurnie, Cameron Archer, Ben Brereton-Diaz and fellow youngster Daniel Jebbison all moving on in the summer, and United’s transfer market business hampered by the ongoing takeover saga, Osula did his hopes of regular first-team football no harm with goals in the friendlies against York City and Chesterfield, before missing the last two through concussion protocols.

Utilised on the left of the United three supporting a lone frontman as part of the 4-2-3-1 shape United have utilised in pre-season, Osula’s pace and power have caught the eye and a lovely finish against York highlighted what he is capable of in front of goal. That promise has not gone unnoticed elsewhere, though, with Newcastle’s interest - reported by journalist Alan Nixon over the weekend - confirmed by club sources.

United have no intention of selling one of their prized assets on the cheap, however, with Newcastle informed that it would take an eight-figure bid - plus add-ons - to even tempt them to the negotiating table. The Magpies are in the market for attacking cover for Alexander Isak, with Callum Wilson potentially missing the start of the new Premier League season with a back injury.

But The Star has also been told that Newcastle may have to sell before they can buy big this summer, with key man Anthony Gordon a player of interest for top-flight rivals Liverpool. Osula would qualify as a homegrown player for Newcastle, despite being born in Denmark, which could be crucial for their European quota while his potential is obvious.

But United are in a strong negotiating position, with the player under contract at Bramall Lane until 2027 and also likely, as things stand, to enjoy more game-time in South Yorkshire than in the Premier League. But the Blades, as their takeover saga drags on, do need funds to push through other transfer deals and could be tempted to do business if officials in the north-east lodged a concrete bid that matched their valuation of the player.

The appeal of a Premier League move at 20 years old would be obvious, primarily from a financial sense, but Osula would also weigh up the situation from a footballing perspective if the deal advanced. A season in the Championship, if he fulfils his promise, could see him enter the top flight next term - either with or without United - as a first-choice forward, rather than sitting on the bench as Newcastle’s third pick or being loaned out elsewhere.

Osula played 21 times in the Premier League last season without finding the back of the net, although he did score his first senior goals for the Blades in a 4-0 FA Cup rout of Gillingham and then followed it up with another in the next round’s 5-2 home defeat to Brighton.

