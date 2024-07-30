Leeds United update emerges from Fabrizio Romano as West Brom 'agree' £3m' deal with Championship rivals
The 2024-25 Championship campaign is closing in with Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday back in competitive action in less than two weeks. The Blades get their campaign underway at Preston North End on Friday, August 9 while the Owls have to wait until Sunday, August 11 for their opening fixture when they welcome Plymouth Argyle to Hillsborough.
Both Sheffield clubs have been busy adding to their squads ahead of the new season getting underway next week, with their rivals also getting to work and assembling their sides. Below we have rounded up some of the latest transfer news and rumours from United and Wednesday’s rivals.
Hull agree £3m deal for Thomas-Asante
Hull City have agreed a £3m deal with Championship rivals West Brom for striker Brandon Thomas-Asante, per a report from Football Insider. The Tigers have been out to strengthen their attacking options after star winger Jaden Philogene made the switch to Aston Villa following interest from Everton as well as Ipswich Town.
Thomas-Asante joined the Baggies from Salford City in 2022 but only has one year remaining on his contract. Hull have taken advantage of his contract situation to secure a deal. The forward has been West Brom’s top scorer for the last two seasons and scored 12 times last campaign as the Baggies finished inside the play-off spots - two places above Hull City.
Latest on Leeds winger
West Ham United are thought to still be interested in Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville, albeit the winger is one of several wide options being eyed. Fabrizio Romano believes the Hammers will use a portion of their summer budget to sign a winger but it won’t necessarily be the Championship player of the season.
Summerville emerged as a target for West Ham earlier this month and reports even suggested an initial offer was put forward, but it remained some way short of Leeds’ valuation, believed to be somewhere between £30-40m. Those in charge at Elland Road have no intention of selling the 22-year-old but know they must make Championship history if they want to keep him, with top-flight interest still there and only set to intensify.
"We know how West Ham United work, they always have several options,” Romano told GiveMeSport. “They like to negotiate for several players in the same position, and then close the deal as soon as they are convinced. But Crysencio Summerville remains one of the players that they like in general. I think West Ham will do something else, for sure, on the market in that position."
