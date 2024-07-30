Long Sheffield Wednesday away trip moved to Friday night - eight matches moved for TV

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A total of eight Sheffield Wednesday matches between the dates of October 2 and December 29 have been moved for television coverage - prompting a long Friday evening trip the south coast.

A shake-up of Sky TV’s broadcasting commitment to the EFL warned some months ago that several matches in the 2024/24 season would be subject to change, with shifts to fixtures up to October having been confirmed shortly after the release out outline fixtures in June.

The headline change in Owls fixture is that of the first Sheffield derby in five years, which was always likely to change and has been moved from Saturday November 9 to Sunday November 10 with the earlier kick-off time of 12:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another significant shift has been the movement of their clash at Portsmouth’s Fratton Park from Saturday October 26 to the evening before and an 8pm kick-off. Wednesday supporters travelling from Sheffield are now faced with the prospect of an extended trip through rush hour traffic and the potential requirement for an overnight stay.

The Owls’ trip to Bristol City on October 2 sees no date change but kick-off has been put back by 15 minutes to 8pm. Three Wednesday away matches, at Bramall Lane, at Derby County and at Preston North End, have been shifted from Saturday to Sunday. The December 29 Preston match is one of two Christmas fixture list games to have been switched - the December 21 home clash with Stoke City now has an 12:30pm kick-off time rather than a 3pm.

The eight matches impacted by the changes are listed as below;

Wednesday October 2 - Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday - 8pm

Friday October 25 - Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday - 8pm

Sunday November 10 - Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday - 12pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday November 23 - Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City - 12:30pm

Sunday December 1 - Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday - 3pm

Saturday December 7 - Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End - 12:30pm

Saturday December 21 - Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke City - 12:30pm