Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss could land Caribbean job and take on current Owl

A former Sheffield Wednesday boss could be set to take on a plum managerial role - where he would be in charge of a current Owls player - according to national media reports.

Steve Bruce, 63, has been out of work since leaving West Bromwich Albion in October 2022, initially seeming to announce his retirement before making clear he would consider stepping back into football if the right opportunity arose. His short stint at Sheffield Wednesday came in 2019 and lasted only 18 matches before he left in a whirlwind of controversy when approached by his boyhood club Newcastle United.

He was appointed as Wednesday boss in a delayed appointment that saw his assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence assume managerial responsibilities for a month during which he holidayed in the Caribbean. Bruce explained the situation by saying he had recently undertaken two operations and was handling some difficult personal circumstances. His Hillsborough departure came on July 15, less than three weeks before the 2019/20 season.

Approaching two years on from his Baggies departure, The Daily Mail have reported that Bruce could be set for the top job of Jamaica after Heimir Hallgrimsson departed for that of Republic of Ireland. The report suggests Bruce has interviewed for the role and that a decision could be made within the next 10 days.