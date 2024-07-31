Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Question marks over Sheffield United goalkeeping situation with new season just over a week away

Of all the positions that Sheffield United need to strengthen between now and the start of the Championship season in just over a week’s time, the one between the posts is surely the most pressing. The Blades are light at right-back and also up front, with a lack of obvious and natural wide options another potential weakness in Chris Wilder’s current squad.

But it is the No.1 goalkeeper situation that is causing Unitedites the most sleepless nights at the minute, especially after the departure of Wes Foderingham earlier this summer. Ivo Grbic’s struggles last season continued into pre-season, with some awful positioning for Harrogate Town’s goal in his last appearance, and he missed the weekend victory over Rotherham United with illness.

That opened the door for Adam Davies to play 90 minutes against the Millers and although the Welsh international has provided decent back-up during his time at United, the fact that his six league starts have all come in Foderingham’s absence suggests that it would be some ask for him to be the regular No.1 in a promotion-chasing side.

As The Star revealed earlier this summer, United were happy to offload Grbic but interest has been limited so far, with the player understood to prefer a move back to Spain just half a year after his arrival from Atletico Madrid. Asked after the Rotherham game if a new goalkeeper featured on his transfer wishlist in the final few weeks of the window, boss Wilder admitted: “We're looking at every position.

“I'm not going to go into detail regarding that position. Ivo wasn't involved today because he was ill, and Adam played 90 minutes. He didn't have a lot to do but what he did well was neat and tidy and he's a competent goalkeeper. All positions, we're looking at.

“We're light in a couple at the top of the pitch, we've obviously lost Jayden [Bogle, sold to Leeds United] and if you lose a couple of players to injury, it can quickly turn. We have to have competition for places, we have to have a strong squad, as we all know.”