Wayne Rooney has 'an idea' about who will face Sheffield Wednesday for Plymouth Argyle
The Owls face the Pilgrims in the latest edition of what has become a familiar battle in recent years, with the clash at Hillsborough on August 11th being the ninth meeting between the sides since the start of 2021.
Once again, though, there will be a changed setup when they lock horns next month, with Wayne Rooney now in charge of Plymouth and Danny Röhl having overseen a summer rebuild at Wednesday, meaning that the sides could look very different to the ones that lined up in the Owls’ 1-0 Hillsborough win back in March.
For the Manchester United legend it will be his first official game as manager of his new side following his move back in May, and he says that he’s looking for players to try and force their way into his plans in every training session.
"It's obviously something which you are always thinking of,” Rooney is quoted as saying by Plymouth Live. “That first game of the season, it's the most important game for us now. It's managing players' minutes, getting players the right game time. Of course you have an idea (of the team) but what you also need to leave room for is players who are training really well.
"I think players who train well normally give you better performances on the pitch. That's something which we drive into all the players. One or two players might influence my decision by how they train."
Wednesday face Leganes at S6 on Saturday afternoon in their final preseason outing, and fans are being urged to turn out in their numbers to celebrate Liam Palmer at his testimonial game.
