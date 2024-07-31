Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plymouth Argyle manager, Wayne Rooney, isn’t 100% of the XI that will face Sheffield Wednesday - but does have an idea of how it’ll look.

The Owls face the Pilgrims in the latest edition of what has become a familiar battle in recent years, with the clash at Hillsborough on August 11th being the ninth meeting between the sides since the start of 2021.

Once again, though, there will be a changed setup when they lock horns next month, with Wayne Rooney now in charge of Plymouth and Danny Röhl having overseen a summer rebuild at Wednesday, meaning that the sides could look very different to the ones that lined up in the Owls’ 1-0 Hillsborough win back in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the Manchester United legend it will be his first official game as manager of his new side following his move back in May, and he says that he’s looking for players to try and force their way into his plans in every training session.

"It's obviously something which you are always thinking of,” Rooney is quoted as saying by Plymouth Live. “That first game of the season, it's the most important game for us now. It's managing players' minutes, getting players the right game time. Of course you have an idea (of the team) but what you also need to leave room for is players who are training really well.

"I think players who train well normally give you better performances on the pitch. That's something which we drive into all the players. One or two players might influence my decision by how they train."