Sheffield Wednesday’s newest arrival, Killian Barrett, says that signing for the Owls this summer ‘doesn’t feel real’.

It was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Barrett had become the latest new face through the door at Middlewood Road, joining the club’s goalkeeping department alongside the likes of James Beadle, Ben Hamer, Pierce Charles, Jack Hall and Jack Phillips.

The 20-year-old has spent time playing non-league football in England since making the move over from Ireland, and won the Player of the Season award for Binfield FC last season following his impressive performances in the Isthmian League South Central Division One.

He now begins his adventure into professional football, and he thinks that he’ll improve now that he’s around a setup like Wednesday.

Killian Barrett has signed for Sheffield Wednesday. (Pic via @BinfieldFC on X) | Via @BinfieldFC on X

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said, “I’m absolutely delighted, it’s a massive step in the direction I want to go and all my family are delighted. I moved over to England just over four years ago and have played non-league football for the previous couple of years.

“Luckily I had a few decent games and got picked up and now I’m here… I’ve been thinking about this moment since I was nine-years-old and stood here now, it still doesn’t feel real. We’ll see what I can do over the next year and what the season will bring.

“The last month on trial has been class, going to St George’s and then York with the U21s, it has been unreal and I have loved every minute of it. You can see the difference with professional coaching and how much they drive standards.

“The biggest gap really is the speed of the game making sure everything is consistent, but it is definitely something I will enjoy and I only see myself getting better.”