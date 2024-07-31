'Boy to man' - Sheffield Wednesday man recalls Owls beginnings ahead of big day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday stalwart, Liam Palmer, says that there was a point where he wasn’t even sure he wanted to be a footballer.

This weekend Wednesdayites will make the trip to Hillsborough for the Owls’ final preseason friendly before the start of the 2024/25 season, but it will also be a day to celebrate Palmer’s time at S6 - which now spans around 25 years.

‘Palms’ has been planning his testimonial for a while now, but this summer has managed to get things aligned with Danny Röhl’s preseason in order to have the day on August 3rd, when the team will be pitted against LaLiga outfit, Leganes, for a 1pm kickoff. It’s a day to commemorate decades of time as part of the Wednesday family, and he admits that he’s proud of his time at the club.

“When you’re younger you tend to have your focus elsewhere, but as you get older that changes,” he told SportsBoom. “I was so driven when I was younger that you don’t get chance to acknowledge the day-to-day achievements as much, you just don’t get much chance to reflect.

“I’m really proud of what I’ve achieved. Right up until I was 16 or 17, I didn’t think I really wanted to do this for a career. I just loved playing football, and I loved Sheffield Wednesday. I never thought of making it until I go to that scholarship age, and you start thinking about the level you’re going to need to produce to make it.

“I actually thought, ‘I’m not far away from the level need to do this!’ Feeding off that hunger of youth, excitement and enthusiasm really helped me.

“I’m probably enjoying my football now more than I was then, so that probably tells you how much I’ve enjoyed the journey. It’s not all been plain sailing my any means, but I’ve been incredibly proud to represent this club. I’ve grown from being a boy to a man.”