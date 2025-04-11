Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over 100 people are set to attend a demonstration at Sheffield police headquarters over XL Bully dogs being shot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Protesters will call officers “dog killers” and “murderers” and wave placards at the ‘Stop Shooting Our Dogs South Yorkshire Police’ event, organisers say.

Police say they will always review other tactics available before shooting a dog, but the safety of the public and their officers is paramount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The protest comes after more than a dozen dogs were shot dead by police the past year. In the latest incident an XL Bully fled after being wounded and has not been seen since.

‘Stop Shooting Our Dogs South Yorkshire Police’ protest organiser Sandra Odelga and XL Bullies Mila and Benji, owned by Calum Differ, who were shot by police after escaping their garden. | Odelga/Differ

Protest organiser Sandra Odelga said they would be at Carbrook House police headquarters on Carbrook Hall Road, Attercliffe at noon on Saturday April 12.

But she insisted it would be peaceful and there would be no dogs because it would be “crazy” to bring one to a police station.

She added: “The outrage is growing. I think the police have no understanding of whether a dog is dangerous and just shoot them. After the ban, they don’t have enough resources and just send armed officers as a money saving policy. In most cases it should be possible to contain a dog without having to shoot it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protesters gathered outside Snig Hill Police Station in Sheffield on January 4, over the shooting of, XL Bully, Ghost, in December, which they have called "unjustified."

“All bull breed dog owners in Sheffield are terrified of police. They walk their dogs at night or take them to private fields because they are so afraid.”

Resources had been stretched after police seized 496 XL Bully dogs in the first year after the ban, she added.

It became illegal to breed, exchange or advertise an XL Bully as of December 31, 2023. A month later, it became a criminal offence to own this breed of dog without an exemption certificate.

It will be the fourth protest in Sheffield over police shooting dogs in the last year. Some people are set to come from outside Sheffield, boosting numbers, Sandra added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some 23 people have signed up on a Facebook event page, with a further 84 interested.

On the page, Callum Differ, the owner of two XL Bully dogs shot by police after they escaped and reportedly attacked a horse - which he disputes - posted in support.

He said: “Really appreciate all the support and what everyone’s doing. But if everyone could share this page and let’s get the numbers up.

“Show them we’re not having it and they can’t do it anymore. Let’s not wait until it happens to one of your own.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December, an XL Bully named Ghost, was killed by officers near the junction of Dykes Hall Road and Dunnella Road after claims a woman had been bitten.

Forensic testing of blood confirmed the dog was injured in the incident at Daniel Hill Street, Hillfoot, late in the evening of Thursday, April 3, 2025. There have been no confirmed sightings - a week on from the incident | David Kessen for National World

In August, Ashley Taylor returned home after being arrested and released on suspicion of burglary to find officers had killed his two dogs, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Lotus and an American Bulldog named Prince. He found his staircase and bathroom riddled with more than 10 bullet holes where officers seemingly chased Prince through the house firing at him.

A Mastiff was shot dead in Arbourthorne in October. after it reportedly injured three people.

And in September, an XL Bulldog cross was shot after it reportedly injured two men and a woman in Dinnington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said they were aware of the planned protest and were in regular contact with the organisers to ensure it took place safely.

They also received five reports of dogs causing injury or fear in South Yorkshire every day.

They added: “To protect our communities, we have a dedicated dog legislation team who work alongside our frontline officers to respond to incidents, investigate crimes, and safeguard vulnerable people from dogs.

“As part of our efforts to prevent dog attacks and protect the public, all force control room staff and frontline officers have received training in how to assess incoming reports, manage risk, safeguard and respond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The dog legislation team also supports frontline officers where possible responding to incidents and is continually striving to review and expand our tactics in responding to dangerous dogs.”

File picture of XL Bully. Picture: Luxorpics - stock.adobe.com | Luxorpics - stock.adobe.com

Dog handlers have additional equipment to capture loose dogs and work alongside firearms officers.

“The decision to shoot a dog is never easy and as part of our response, we will always review other tactics available, but the safety of the public and our officers is paramount.”

Frontline officers and anyone attending an incident or scene will carry out an assessment to ensure those in close proximity to the dog are protected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It takes into account vulnerabilities, such as pregnant women, as well as the owner’s lifestyle and the dog’s routine, including who walks it and where it sleeps.

All dogs have the ability to cause fear or harm, regardless of their breed and sometimes their home life can prompt a reaction.

“Research shows that dogs who live in chaotic homes with drug and alcohol misuse, or domestic tensions are more likely to be stressed and bite.

“Unusual behaviour through medical conditions can also scare dogs and cause them to react, such as an owner suffering with seizures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our checks ensure that all information about the owner, dog, lifestyle and home are considered.”

Leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, Chf Insp Emma Cheney said: “We will never know the true impact of the preventative work we are doing, just as we will never know how any changes have stopped an attack or fatality from happening.

“We are committed to protecting our communities from risk and harm posed by dogs, but our communities and those that live and work in them are our eyes and ears, and I urge anyone with concerns to get in touch with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are here to help, we are not here to seize dogs and leave. We can put things in place to increase everyone’s safety.”

If you have any concerns about a dog in your community, please report it to us online, via live chat or by calling 101.