Teens injured in alleged XL Bully attack in Rotherham, resulting in armed officers being sent to scene
The incident is alleged to have taken place in the Dinnington area of Rotherham on Thursday night (October 31, 2024), and involved an XL Bully cross breed dog, which is believed to have become loose.
Detailing the incident, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said today (November 2, 2024): “It was reported that two teenage boys were injured after being bitten by the dog, confirmed to be an XL Bully cross breed.
“This led to significant police resources in the area including the National Police Air Service and our armed officers, as we sought to locate the dog involved.
“Since this time, enquiries have been underway to identify the owner of the dog, and we can confirm that we have identified the owner and that they are cooperating with our enquiries.
“The dog was disclaimed to our officers and has since been put to sleep.”
Detective Chief Inspector Annela Khalil-Khan, added: "We are aware this incident has caused concern in the community and there has been information circulating online about the person who owned the dogs.
"We want to reassure the community that we have acted swiftly to identify the owner and dogs involved and taken the necessary measures to make sure the local community is safe.
"We would continue to encourage anyone who has concerns to continue to reach out to officers."