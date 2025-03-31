Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have shot dead two dogs that were loose in Sheffield over reports a horse was bitten.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police were called to woodland near Cramfit road, between North Anston and Dinnington, at 1.35pm today (March 31) over reports of two dogs running free with no owner present.

Two dogs were shot dead near woodland close to Cramfit Road between North Anston and Dinnington, Sheffield, after police said they received reports of a horse being bitten. | Google Maps

The dogs were described as “an XL bully and a large mixed breed” and “dangerously out of control.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We received reports that the dogs were chasing two horses and one of the horses had been bitten.

“A number of members of the public were in the immediate area, including children who were playing nearby.

“Due to the ongoing risk posed by the dogs to the public, other animals, and our officers, it was necessary to shoot the dogs.”

SYP says it is investigating how the dogs became loose. Anyone with information is asked called 101, quoting incident number 429 of 31 March, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post to the ‘The Original Dinnington Forum’ Facebook page prior to officers’ arrival sometime after 1pm today appealed for help to find the two dogs, writing: “Has anyone seen these dogs?

“[They’re] fairly new to the area so don’t know their way around [...] if anyone’s able to get them.

“They’re friendly please message if seen anywhere thank you.”