Sheffield XL Bully: Police shoot two 'out of control' dogs dead in North Anston after reports of horse bitten
South Yorkshire Police were called to woodland near Cramfit road, between North Anston and Dinnington, at 1.35pm today (March 31) over reports of two dogs running free with no owner present.
The dogs were described as “an XL bully and a large mixed breed” and “dangerously out of control.”
A police spokesperson said: “We received reports that the dogs were chasing two horses and one of the horses had been bitten.
“A number of members of the public were in the immediate area, including children who were playing nearby.
“Due to the ongoing risk posed by the dogs to the public, other animals, and our officers, it was necessary to shoot the dogs.”
SYP says it is investigating how the dogs became loose. Anyone with information is asked called 101, quoting incident number 429 of 31 March, 2025.
A post to the ‘The Original Dinnington Forum’ Facebook page prior to officers’ arrival sometime after 1pm today appealed for help to find the two dogs, writing: “Has anyone seen these dogs?
“[They’re] fairly new to the area so don’t know their way around [...] if anyone’s able to get them.
“They’re friendly please message if seen anywhere thank you.”