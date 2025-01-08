Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested for witness intimidation following an appeal for the identity of an armed officer who shot an XL Bully dead in Sheffield.

The XL Bully, named Ghost, was killed by officers on December 7 in Hillsborough after a 999 call reportedly claimed a woman had been bitten.

Police at the scene on Dykes Hall Road Hillsborough on December 7 after an XL Bully named Ghost was shot dead by police marksmen. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

The police response has been met with anger by communities, who called Ghost “harmless” and have labelled the shooting “unjustified” with “no evidence” anyone was bitten.

More than 30 people joined a protest outside South Yorkshire Police’s Snig Hill station on Saturday calling for ‘Justice for Ghost.’

Now, The Star has learned a woman was arrested on Friday, January 3 on suspicion of witness intimidation.

Protestors gathered outside Snig Hill Police Station in Sheffield on January 4, over the shooting of, XL Bully, Ghost, in December, which they have called "unjustified."

The Star understands police made the arrest following a Facebook post asking for the identity of the armed officer who shot Ghost.

It is also understood the woman’s two dogs were seized on the night. A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said this was to assess their breeds. The dogs have since been returned.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On January 3, a 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of witness intimidation.

“She has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

“During a search warrant, two dogs were seized from a property in the Hillsborough area to be assessed for their breed and ensuring safeguarding for vulnerable people within the property could take place. The dogs have since been returned to their owner. “

Signs made by protestors in support of Ghost. | National World

The ‘Justice for Ghost’ group is calling for SYP to admit wrongdoing for shooting the XL Bully on December 7 and for an end to using armed officers to respond to out-of-control dogs.

They are also calling for Ghost’s body to be returned to his owner, as is it still in SYP’s possession following the incident four weeks ago.

The spokesperson said: “Our investigation is on-going and the dog’s body forms part of evidence and remains in possession at this time.”

The Star has asked the force to clarify what specifically they need Ghost’s body for in evidence.

The Star also asked if anyone had been charged over Ghost being loose on December 7.

The spokesperson said: “Our investigation into a dog dangerously out of control in the Hillsborough area of Sheffield remains on-going.”

SYP previously confirmed on December 7 the reported victim “was not injured during the incident” and stated: “Given the significant risk posed, a decision was made to humanely dispatch the dog at the scene.”