Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A horrific graphic picture released by police has revealed the terrible impact of a South Yorkshire dog attack:

Warning: This story contains a graphic picture of injuries which some may find upsetting.

The photograph has been released by South Yorkshire Police after a spate of incidents which saw South Yorkshire Police called out to four incidents within a 48 hour period of family dogs attacking people, leaving them requiring hospital treatment.

Police say they are urgoing owners to stop thinking ‘it won’t happen to me’ and take action, adding people are more likely to be attacked and bitten by a known dog within a home, and that taking precautions can prevent harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the dogs involved in the incidents have been seized and remain in police custody.

On Sunday, September 22, police were sent to reports of a woman being bitten by a Rottweiler cross Husky in Armthorpe Doncaster. During a panicked 999 call, the caller reported the woman’s leg was ‘hanging off’.

Upon emergency services’ arrival, the woman, who is in her 60s, was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening leg injuries.

Photograph of the woman's injuries bitten by a Rottweiler cross Husky. | South Yorkshire Police

That afternoon, officers also attended reports of a Belgium Malinois biting a 20-year-old woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that the dog displayed aggression towards another person in the family and as the victim attempted to intervene, the dog turned and began to bite her.

The woman suffered lacerations to her arms that required an ambulance and hospital treatment.

Then on Monday, (September 23) police responded to reports of a 33-year-old woman being bitten by a dog in her own home in Maltby.

Picture shows the injuries caused to the 20-year-old woman. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

It is believed that while feeding another dog within the property, an XL Bully became aggressive and attacked the dog, and the woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say the dog caused puncture wounds to the woman’s hands, arms and torso and she also suffered a broken wrist. She was taken to hospital, where her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A short time later, officers received a call for a 13-year-old boy being bitten by a Cane Corso. The boy suffered minor injuries.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “Sadly these incidents are not isolated and are a daily occurrence for our officers to respond and deal with.

“We are continuing to see an unprecedented demand on our force, as well as other organisations, such as the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please, please take action. Simple steps can be the difference between life and death.”

For more information and advice, police advise visiting the BlueCross website-https://www.bluecross.org.uk/advice/dog/keeping-your-toddler-safe-around-dogs

Police say:

> Do not leave children unattended with dogs

> Make sure your dog has somewhere safe and comfortable to go when you have visitors

> Walk your dog on a lead in public areas