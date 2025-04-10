Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued an update on a shot and injured XL Bully, which went missing a week ago following an alleged shooting on a Sheffield street.

Forensic testing of blood confirmed the dog was injured in the incident at Daniel Hill Street, near Upperthorpe, late in the evening of Thursday, April 3, 2025.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed officers responding to the shooting “fired a shot towards the dog and it fled the scene.”

Today they said there have been no confirmed sightings - a week on from the incident.

Responding to The Star’s requests for updates, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said today (Thursday, April 10, 2025) that they do not know where the dog is, and have not been able to capture the animal.

The force has previously said the dog is believed to pose a “low” risk to the public, but asked members of the public to remain vigilant.

They initially said a shot was fired towards the dog after it became “aggressive” when they arrived to investigate reports of a shooting.

Speaking on Monday (April 7, 2025), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Our efforts to locate an XL Bully in Sheffield are continuing, however following enquiries over the weekend we do now believe the immediate risk to our communities to be reduced.

“We understand reports of an aggressive dog on the loose will have been concerning to local people and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries and searches to find it.

“On Friday (April 4, 2025) we appealed to the public to be vigilant due to a loose XL Bully in Hillfoot, Sheffield, following a firearms discharge at Daniel Hill Street.

“Upon armed officers’ entry into a property, an XL Bully became aggressive. Officers fired a shot towards the dog, and it fled the scene.

“Forensic testing of blood at the scene confirmed the dog had been shot and injured.

“Over the weekend, we have continued to appeal for sightings or information into the dog’s whereabouts.

“We have received no reported sightings of the dog and now believe the risk to the public to be low.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who has information that can assist us in finding the dog, but believe there is no longer an immediate risk to local residents.”

On Tuesday (April 8, 2025), 19-year-old man became the fifth person to be arrested in connection with last week’s shooting. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms.

A man has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a certificate and attempt grievous bodily harm with intent.

He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

It is reported that shots were fired outside an address on Daniel Hill Street during the incident, and the windows of a vehicle were smashed.

Upon armed officers’ arrival they found evidence consistent with a firearms discharge.

It is believed that following the shooting, a vehicle fled the scene, and a few hours later at 3.11am (April 4) officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Liberty Drive in the Stannington area of Sheffield.

It is understood that a motorbike and a silver Golf were involved in a collision and that shots were fired at a man.

Officers recovered both vehicles involved and found evidence of a firearms discharge nearby.

The two incidents are considered connected.

The investigation continues and anyone who believes they can assist officers is asked to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 948 of April 3, 2025.