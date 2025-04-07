Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An XL Bully which went missing late on Thursday night after a major police incident in Sheffield has not been seen since.

The dog fled the scene of an alleged ‘firearms discharge’ on Daniel Hill Street, Hillfoot, which was sealed off for most of Friday as a suspected crime scene.

South Yorkshire Police said on Friday that the dog ran off when officers arrived at a property to investigate reports of a shooting.

Officers said the dog became “aggressive” when officers entered the property.

A shot was fired towards the dog and it fled the scene. It is not known if the dog was injured.

The force has stressed it is doing everything possible to locate the missing dog.

Police on the scene at Daniel Hill Street, where an XL Bully ran loose from a house and has not been found. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Over the weekend, it was reported that all vets’ practices in Sheffield had been contacted about the incident.

However, South Yorkshire Police said this morning that officers are still yet to locate the dog.

Officers do not know if it still alive.

SYP confirmed that the force did not receive any reports of sightings of the missing dog over the weekend.

On Friday, the force’s Chief Superintendent for Sheffield, Jamie Henderson, said in a statement: “I would like to assure you that we are doing all we can to locate the dog or find those who may have housed it to evade police contact.

“We appreciate people in our communities being vigilant, and I ask that you get in touch immediately if you see the dog. I urge you not to approach the dog, as we believe it has the ability to show aggression and cause harm.

“If you do see the dog, please call 999 immediately, if you have information about its whereabouts, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 948 of 3 April 2025.”

