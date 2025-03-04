Owner denies dangerous dog charges over XL Bully dog shot dead by police in Sheffield

By Courtsdesk
Published 4th Mar 2025, 08:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A woman whose XL Bully dog was shot dead by police in Hillsborough has denied charges of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control.

Sophie Zaherali, aged 30, of Dykes Hall Road, has been charged with two offences related to the high-profile incident on December 7, 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sophie Zaherali and GhostSophie Zaherali and Ghost
Sophie Zaherali and Ghost | SWNS

The XL Bully, named Ghost, was killed by officers near the junction of Dykes Hall Road and Dunnella Road after a 999 call reportedly claimed a woman had been bitten.

A 30-year-old woman has denied charges of being the owner of a dangerous dog out of control over an incident in which an XL Bully named Ghost was shot dead by police in Hillsborough on December 7, 2024.A 30-year-old woman has denied charges of being the owner of a dangerous dog out of control over an incident in which an XL Bully named Ghost was shot dead by police in Hillsborough on December 7, 2024.
A 30-year-old woman has denied charges of being the owner of a dangerous dog out of control over an incident in which an XL Bully named Ghost was shot dead by police in Hillsborough on December 7, 2024. | National World, UGC

Ms Zaherali was charged with allowing a “fighting dog” to be loose without a lead or muzzle, and for being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control in a public place in Sheffield, with no injuries recorded.

The maximum penalty for each charge, as stated in the court documents, is six months' imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At a hearing on March 3, 2025, Zaherali pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The BBC reports a number of supporters also sat in court wearing T-shirts emblazoned with Ghost’s face.

Protestors gathered outside Snig Hill Police Station in Sheffield on January 4, over the shooting of, XL Bully, Ghost, in December, which they have called "unjustified."Protestors gathered outside Snig Hill Police Station in Sheffield on January 4, over the shooting of, XL Bully, Ghost, in December, which they have called "unjustified."
Protestors gathered outside Snig Hill Police Station in Sheffield on January 4, over the shooting of, XL Bully, Ghost, in December, which they have called "unjustified."

Ms Zaherali reportedly asked at the end of the hearing if she could have her dog's body back but no immediate decision was made.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was granted unconditional bail ahead of her trial on October 13, 2025 at the same court.

The shooting of Ghost has led to condemnation by Zaherali’s supporters and dog owners.

A protest attended by more than 30 people was held outside South Yorkshire Police’s Snig Hill Road station in January 2025, where supporters said the dog was a gentle animal with no history of aggression.

Protestors say there was “no justification” in Ghost’s death, and are calling for an end to using firearm officers to shoot dogs in South Yorkshire.

Related topics:SupportersSheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceShootingBBCCourtsdesk
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice