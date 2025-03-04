Owner denies dangerous dog charges over XL Bully dog shot dead by police in Sheffield

A woman whose XL Bully dog was shot dead by police in Hillsborough has denied charges of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control.

Sophie Zaherali, aged 30, of Dykes Hall Road, has been charged with two offences related to the high-profile incident on December 7, 2024.

Sophie Zaherali and Ghost | SWNS

The XL Bully, named Ghost, was killed by officers near the junction of Dykes Hall Road and Dunnella Road after a 999 call reportedly claimed a woman had been bitten.

Ms Zaherali was charged with allowing a “fighting dog” to be loose without a lead or muzzle, and for being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control in a public place in Sheffield, with no injuries recorded.

The maximum penalty for each charge, as stated in the court documents, is six months' imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

At a hearing on March 3, 2025, Zaherali pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Protestors gathered outside Snig Hill Police Station in Sheffield on January 4, over the shooting of, XL Bully, Ghost, in December, which they have called "unjustified."

Ms Zaherali reportedly asked at the end of the hearing if she could have her dog's body back but no immediate decision was made.

She was granted unconditional bail ahead of her trial on October 13, 2025 at the same court.

The shooting of Ghost has led to condemnation by Zaherali’s supporters and dog owners.

A protest attended by more than 30 people was held outside South Yorkshire Police’s Snig Hill Road station in January 2025, where supporters said the dog was a gentle animal with no history of aggression.

Protestors say there was “no justification” in Ghost’s death, and are calling for an end to using firearm officers to shoot dogs in South Yorkshire.