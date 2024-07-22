Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young girl is starting her summer holidays in hospital after she sustained serious injuries in a dog attack in South Yorkshire.

Three people have been arrested following a serious mauling involving an unregistered XL Bully that put a 10-year-old child in hospital, South Yorkshire Police has said.

The force was called to a property on Belvedere, in Balby, Doncaster, at 10:15am today, Monday, July 22. It is reported that the girl was in the garden of a neighbouring property where the XL Bully was housed.

The dog attacked the child, and caused serious laceration injuries to her neck.

South Yorkshire Police has released an image of a child's injuries following an XL Bully dog attack in the Balby area of Doncaster on Monday, July 22. | South Yorkshire Police

A spokesperson said the bleeding was controlled, and the child’s injuries are “not believed to be life-threatening”.

A woman, aged 37, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a banned breed of dog, allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control, and child neglect.

Two teenagers, aged 13 and 15, were also arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control and possession of a banned breed of dog. They have since been released from police custody.

The dog was seized and remains in police kennels.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “This incident could have had a tragic ending and led to a fatality.

“We continue to urge people to stop thinking ‘it won’t happen to me’. Owners need to step up and be responsible, understand your dog, their behaviour and keep everyone safe.”

Anyone with concerns about a dog in their community is urged to contact the police . Your information will help the force to ensure anyone in danger is safeguarded appropriately. Either call 101, or visit South Yorkshire Police’s website.