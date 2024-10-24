Sheffield traffic: Cyclists' 'Dutch' roundabout condemned as 'pointless' - before it opens
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hundreds of Star readers said they fear the new layout at West Bar could increase accidents and congestion rather than improve things.
But others pointed out no city had ended jams by creating more space for cars, and prioritising the safety of pedestrians and cyclists was a good thing.
The ‘Dutch’ roundabout is set to open in November. It will have a circular outer track for bicycles, with vehicles required to give way.
It will be the second in the UK after Cambridge.
In 2023, the BBC reported it had seen 10 collisions in the three years after it opened, compared to six over the previous three years. But 50 per cent more cyclists and 30 per cent more pedestrians were using the junction.
The new Sheffield roundabout is set to open in November after 19 months of work which includes segregated bike lanes on Tenter Street, West Bar Green and Gibraltar Street.
Contractor Sisk is being paid £25m for this project and for revamping Fargate.
More than 800 readers commented on The Star’s Facebook page recently.
Andy Fry said: “I'll give it a week before someone gets seriously injured. I know some of the lads working on it. in their words, a pointless waste of money and it's gonna be a death trap.”
Rob Hadfield added: “This will be carnage.”
David Price: “It’s called a Dutch roundabout for a reason, because they are normal in Holland where it is flat and cycling is very popular.
“Plonk a Dutch roundabout in Sheffield where they are alien, mark my words there will be accidents.”
Steve Walker said: “Glad I don’t live in Sheffield anymore.”
Keep your finger on the pulse of the city with our daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorks.
But Chris Maloney was wholly positive.
He said: “Brilliant idea and design. Prioritising the safety of pedestrians and cyclists in what is becoming a far busier active travel area is a good thing.”
Martin Bishop said: “No city has ever built its way out of congestion by creating more space for cars.”
And James Cooper said: “The folk complaining vastly overestimate how many cyclists there are. This is almost never going to be an inconvenience.”
Mike Maidment: “Chicken and egg. If you build it they will come! Maybe that’s the idea. A bit of forward thinking for a better cleaner future. Take a look at the Netherlands. Has to start somewhere. I’m reserving judgement.”
Council chiefs say they want to ‘improve sustainable links between the city centre and Kelham and Neepsend, supporting the increased numbers of people that live, work and visit the area’.
Meanwhile, bike repair business Fettle has moved into the former Quik Fit garage on Townhead Street, at the junction with Broad Lane and Tenter Street.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.