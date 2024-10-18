Sheffield developments: Bosses comment on lack of tenants at launch of huge One West Bar offices
Developers Urbo handed over No.1 West Bar Square to Sheffield City Council after months of construction.
The eight-storey block, off Corporation Street, is part of a £300m development which, so far, includes two blocks of flats.
Council leader Tom Hunt was joined by representatives from insurance giant L&G, which is funding the scheme.
Councillor Hunt said they were having “positive conversations” with potential tenants.
He added: “What we are seeing across the city is when we are providing high quality workspace we are seeing strong demand.”
He also said the authority was improving ‘public realm’ in the area and connectivity between the city centre and “key neighbourhoods” Kelham and Neepsend.
A major cycle lane on Tenter Street and a cyclists’ roundabout at West Bar are set to open this month.
Representatives for L&G said people were increasingly going back to the office after the work-from-home boom and the business was investing in offices across the country.
Deals with tenants could take as long to agree as to construct the building, one said. And they were “not concerned” about the lack of tenants at this point.
One said: “We were confident when we agreed to invest and we are confident now.”
