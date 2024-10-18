Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A huge office block has been launched in Sheffield with business chiefs confident demand for it is there.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developers Urbo handed over No.1 West Bar Square to Sheffield City Council after months of construction.

Coun Tom Hunt at the launch of No.1 West Bar Square offices. | NW

The eight-storey block, off Corporation Street, is part of a £300m development which, so far, includes two blocks of flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader Tom Hunt was joined by representatives from insurance giant L&G, which is funding the scheme.

Councillor Hunt said they were having “positive conversations” with potential tenants.

He added: “What we are seeing across the city is when we are providing high quality workspace we are seeing strong demand.”

He also said the authority was improving ‘public realm’ in the area and connectivity between the city centre and “key neighbourhoods” Kelham and Neepsend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major cycle lane on Tenter Street and a cyclists’ roundabout at West Bar are set to open this month.

Representatives for L&G said people were increasingly going back to the office after the work-from-home boom and the business was investing in offices across the country.

Deals with tenants could take as long to agree as to construct the building, one said. And they were “not concerned” about the lack of tenants at this point.

One said: “We were confident when we agreed to invest and we are confident now.”