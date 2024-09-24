Sheffield flats: Almost 370 homes to hit market as two towers near Kelham Island near completion
Soho Yard comprises two blocks between Corporation and Bridge streets, close to Kelham Island, with a total of 368 apartments. They are available from October, according to adverts.
They are part of the £300m West Bar Square development part-funded by insurance company Legal and General.
It includes an eight-storey office - No 1 West Bar Square - which is close to completion. No occupier has been announced yet.
Meanwhile, two side-by-side towers with 753 flats are going up rapidly on nearby Tenter Street. A wide bike lane and cyclists’ roundabout at West Bar are set to open soon, aiming to improve ‘active travel’ connections with Kelham Island and Neepsend.
