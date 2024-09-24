Sheffield flats: Almost 370 homes to hit market as two towers near Kelham Island near completion

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 24th Sep 2024, 06:50 BST
Hundreds of flats in a huge new development in Sheffield city centre are set to hit the market in October.

Soho Yard comprises two blocks between Corporation and Bridge streets, close to Kelham Island, with a total of 368 apartments. They are available from October, according to adverts.

Flats in Soho Yard will be available from October.
Flats in Soho Yard will be available from October. | Urbo

They are part of the £300m West Bar Square development part-funded by insurance company Legal and General.

Eight-storey office - No 1 West Bar Square - is close to completion.
Eight-storey office - No 1 West Bar Square - is close to completion. | National World

It includes an eight-storey office - No 1 West Bar Square - which is close to completion. No occupier has been announced yet.

Meanwhile, two side-by-side towers with 753 flats are going up rapidly on nearby Tenter Street. A wide bike lane and cyclists’ roundabout at West Bar are set to open soon, aiming to improve ‘active travel’ connections with Kelham Island and Neepsend.

In 2022, Sheffield City Council announced an ambition to have 35,000 extra residents in the city centre by 2039 to inject ‘vitality’ after the loss of shops.

