Sheffield traffic: Night time work warning ahead of cyclists' roundabout launch at West Bar

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 06:02 BST
Sheffield’s first first ‘Dutch roundabout' giving priority to pedestrians and cyclists is set to open in October after three weeks of night time work, council chiefs have warned.

A radically remodelled West Bar roundabout is set to open shortly after October 18 at the end of three weeks of night time road resurfacing by contractor Sisk. The work starts on Monday, September 23.

The roundabout will have zebra crossings on each road as well as a separate, circular cycle track with vehicles required to give way.

Cars will have to give way to bikes and pedestrians on every road into West Bar roundabout after remodelling to 'manage the speed of traffic'. Inset: Coun Ben Miskell.
Cars will have to give way to bikes and pedestrians on every road into West Bar roundabout after remodelling to ‘manage the speed of traffic’. Inset: Coun Ben Miskell. | National World

The authority says the two features will ‘manage the speed of traffic’ increasing safety for everyone.

Sisk started in April last year and the project has seen Tenter Street and West Bar reduced from four lanes to two to create a cycle lane separate from traffic.

Councillor Ben Miskell, Chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “For too long people wanting to cross West Bar roundabout to get around the city have had to wait for a gap in the traffic to do so in a safe manner. The changes we are delivering will make it easier for those on foot or on their bike in two fantastic new ways.”

