Sheffield traffic: Night time work warning ahead of cyclists' roundabout launch at West Bar
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A radically remodelled West Bar roundabout is set to open shortly after October 18 at the end of three weeks of night time road resurfacing by contractor Sisk. The work starts on Monday, September 23.
The roundabout will have zebra crossings on each road as well as a separate, circular cycle track with vehicles required to give way.
The authority says the two features will ‘manage the speed of traffic’ increasing safety for everyone.
Follow all of the big news from the Blades down on Bramall Lane with our free daily Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
Sisk started in April last year and the project has seen Tenter Street and West Bar reduced from four lanes to two to create a cycle lane separate from traffic.
Councillor Ben Miskell, Chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “For too long people wanting to cross West Bar roundabout to get around the city have had to wait for a gap in the traffic to do so in a safe manner. The changes we are delivering will make it easier for those on foot or on their bike in two fantastic new ways.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.