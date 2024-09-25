Sheffield cycling: Bike repair shop Fettle opens on Tenter Street ahead of huge bike lane
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fettle has taken over the Kwik Fit garage on Townhead Street. It comes as contractors put the finishing touches to a bike lane on Tenter Street and cyclists’ roundabout at West Bar, set to open in October.
The city council is heavily promoting active travel from the city centre to new residential areas in Kelham Island and Neepsend.
Follow all of the big news from the Blades down on Bramall Lane with our free daily Sheffield Wednesday newsletter.
On Tenter Street, four lanes of traffic have been reduced to two. The new roundabout, which opens next month, will include an outer, circular lane for bikes. Cars entering - or exiting - must give way to cyclists. Meanwhile, the Tenter Street junction with Hawley Street has been closed.
Fettle is owned by Kwik Fit.
Joe Hubbell, of Fettle, said: “There’s some really interesting infrastructure being built on our doorstep and we hop it’s going to bring some good people past our door.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.