A bike repair shop has opened on a Sheffield street set to feature a huge new bike lane.

Fettle has taken over the Kwik Fit garage on Townhead Street. It comes as contractors put the finishing touches to a bike lane on Tenter Street and cyclists’ roundabout at West Bar, set to open in October.

The city council is heavily promoting active travel from the city centre to new residential areas in Kelham Island and Neepsend.

Fettle bike repair shop on Townhead Street, operations manager Joe Hubbell, right, and Coran Clohessy, workshop manager. | National World

On Tenter Street, four lanes of traffic have been reduced to two. The new roundabout, which opens next month, will include an outer, circular lane for bikes. Cars entering - or exiting - must give way to cyclists. Meanwhile, the Tenter Street junction with Hawley Street has been closed.

Fettle is owned by Kwik Fit.

Joe Hubbell, of Fettle, said: “There’s some really interesting infrastructure being built on our doorstep and we hop it’s going to bring some good people past our door.”