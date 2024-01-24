Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owner of the Sheffield venue which the Leadmill operates out of has announced record profits as audiences return to live music post-Covid 'way beyond expectations'.

The Electric Group, which owns the legendary venue on Leadmill Road, has seen profits almost double in 12 months.

The London-based company says it made £1m in 2022 and £1.98m in 2023.

Electric Group owns the freehold of its Leadmill Road building. It is going to court in May to repossess the venue after The Leadmill's management company refused to leave when the lease ran out in March last year.

The firm says it is planning a 'sensitive refurbishment' to keep it 'at the heart of culture in the city of Sheffield for years to come'.

It also has venues in London, Bristol and Newcastle.