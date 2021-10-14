LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as Labour leader Kier Starmer is due to visit city
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 7:47 am
Last updated: Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 07:56
7.51am - Sheffield shootings: Major campaign launched for information on recent and historic gun attacks
The charity Crimestoppers is launching a major campaign in Sheffield for anonymous information about recent and historic shootings.
7.47am - Labour leader urges government to 'come out of hiding' and fix energy crisis ahead of Sheffield visit
Labour leader Keir Starmer urged government to ‘come out of hiding’ and ‘get a grip on the energy crisis’ ahead of a visit to a Sheffield steelworks.
