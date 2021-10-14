The man, aged in his 30s, was found seriously injured outside the Park Hill flats complex, off Duke Street, on Monday, October 11.

He was found with a broken leg and head and facial injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains today.

A man was found seriously injured outside Park Hill flats complex in Sheffield earlier this week

Police entered his flat after he was found injured and four officers reported feeling unwell.

It was believed that they had suffered an adverse reaction to a chemical, sparking a contamination scare.

Firefighters were sent in to carry out checks and a decontamination area was set up as a precaution.

Tests revealed that it was household products which had triggered the adverse reaction experienced by the police.