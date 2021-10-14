Park Hill Sheffield: Man still in hospital after fall from flats
A man who was found injured after falling from his Park Hill flat remains in hospital today.
The man, aged in his 30s, was found seriously injured outside the Park Hill flats complex, off Duke Street, on Monday, October 11.
He was found with a broken leg and head and facial injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains today.
Police entered his flat after he was found injured and four officers reported feeling unwell.
It was believed that they had suffered an adverse reaction to a chemical, sparking a contamination scare.
Firefighters were sent in to carry out checks and a decontamination area was set up as a precaution.
Tests revealed that it was household products which had triggered the adverse reaction experienced by the police.
South Yorkshire Police said: “We would like to confirm that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding how the man came about his injuries.”