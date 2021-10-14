Celebrities from the world of entertainment have teamed up for a charity football match in a bid to raise funds for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

An celebrities will line up at Sheffield Football Club on Sunday, October 24 to support The Children’s Hospital Charity in Sheffield.

The match will also mark the 164th birthday of Sheffield FC, which, after forming in 1857, became the world’s first football club.

Those on the team sheet include Love Island’s Jake Cornish and Josh Ritchie, 2012 X Factor winner James Arthur, YouTubers Harry Pinero and Bailey May and ex-TOWIE cast members Dan Osborne, James Argent and Jake Hall.

Joining them on the pitch are Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Jeremy Lynch, X-Factor contestant Stevie Ritchie, former Sheffield Wednesday player Deon Burton and reality TV star Calum Best, who is also the son of Manchester United legend George Best.

EastEnders stars Danny Hatchard, who played Lee Carter; Matt Lapinskas, who starred as Anthony Moon, and Aaron Sidwell who played Steven Beale, will also be putting on their football boots.

Other celebrities participating in the charity football game include ITV2’s Survival of the Fittest contestant Warren Phillips, Bury AFC striker Liam MacDevitt, The Real Housewives of Cheshire cast member Joe Sealey and 2015 Celebrity Big Brother winner James Hill.

Rob Gurruchaga, Philanthropy Officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “It is really heart-warming that these public figures have come together to help us raise vital funds for Sheffield Children’s.

“One of only three dedicated children’s hospital trusts in the UK, Sheffield Children’s support children and young people with every condition imaginable. Donations to The Children’s Hospital Charity change children’s lives every day by funding enhancements which are over and above the NHS provision, including life-saving equipment, vital research and a comfortable, engaging environment.”

The game has been organised by Sellebrity Soccer, which was launched in 2012 to help charities raise money by arranging all-star football matches across the UK.

Doors open from 1pm, with the match to kicking off at 3pm on Sunday, October 24.

Tickets cost £12 for adults and £6 for under-16s and OAPs, with an additional booking fee also required.