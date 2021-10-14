The campaign is in response to a spate of firearms attacks – some of which have been fatal – that have taken place in the city. It says many of these attacks are linked to rival drug gangs and drug dealing, but innocent bystanders have witnessed attacks too.

Crimestoppers – which is independent of the police – received over 6,000 pieces of anonymous information from people in South Yorkshire over the past year. This led to a number of guns being seized and arrests being made.

The charity Crimestoppers is appealing for information on shootings in Sheffield

Everyone who contacts Crimestoppers – either by phone on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org – stays anonymous.

Gemma Gibbs, the charity’s South Yorkshire regional manager, said: “Guns cause enormous harm to not only individuals, but also the wider area as threats and intimidation prevent people and communities from living safe and rewarding lives.

“Keeping our communities, families and streets safe is a top priority. We all have a role to play in helping put a stop to shootings on our streets and this is especially so if we know who’s involved. You can help make a big difference. If you prefer not to talk directly to the authorities, then our charity is here for you.

“We need information on who is carrying out these shootings, where the weapons and bullets are stored, descriptions of people involved, and the vehicles they use. We take all information seriously and your information could be vital.

Crimestoppers have launched a campaign to for information on shootings in Sheffield

“Those who carry out gun attacks rely on the myth that no one should `grass’, as it suits them to build up a wall of fear to avoid being caught. They have no respect for life or the damage they cause to families and communities. So, please do the right thing and contact Crimestoppers. You’ll be helping to bring peace to our streets and communities and helping to stop violence in its tracks whilst staying 100 per cent anonymous.”

Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner added: “The priority for police is to keep people safe and this is done best when they work in communities and with communities.

“That means people engaging with police or Crimestoppers. Your observation or piece of information may be the missing piece of the jigsaw and may be the key to police bringing an offender before the courts.”

Among the high profile recent shootings in the city this year was the death of 30-year-old father-of-two Khuram Javed, who was shot near Bramall Lane in April.

And officers are still investigating the death of 16 year old Jonathan Matondo, who was shot dead on a recreation ground in Burngreave 14 years ago.

There have also been a number of firearms incidents in which injuries were not sustained. In August, police were called after a gun attack in Newfield Green, Gleadless; and officers were called to Springvale Walk, Upperthorpe after a gun was fired earlier this month.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or fill in an anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.