The pubs will each host the festival from October 20 to 31.

The beers include Black Sheep Monty Python's Dead Parrot, Wolf Lazy Dog, Rooster's Long Shadow, Thornbridge Shelby, Exmoor Wicked Wolf, Salopian Hop Twister, Bath Queen of Hearts, Bru Brewery Bru Brown Ale and Wadworth Sweet Molly.

They cost £1.99 a pint.

A range of beers on offer at the Wetherspoons beer festival

Among the beers are those suitable for vegans and vegetarians, as well as two gluten-free beers. There will also be a number not previously served in the pub.

Two ways to order a pint

Participating pubs are The Bankers Draft in Market Place, The Woodseats Palace in Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, The Benjamin Huntsman in Cambridge Street, The Rawson Spring in Langsett Road, The Sheffield Waterworks Company in Division Street, The Sheaf Island in Ecclesall Road, The Francis Newton in Clarkehouse Road, The Wagon & Horses in Market Place, Chapeltown and The Steel Foundry in The Oasis, Meadowhall.

The Bankers Draft manager Jonathan Atkinson said: "The festival is a great celebration of British and Irish ales. It will allow us to showcase an excellent choice of beers over a 12-day period at great value-for-money prices."

Tasting notes on the beers will be available in the pubs and on the Wetherspoon app.

Third-of-a pint glasses will allow customers to sample three beers for the price of a pint.