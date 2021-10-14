South Yorkshire Police recently revealed the scale of the cannabis production problem in Sheffield when one neighbourhood policing team said its officers alone has seized plants worth £5 million so far this year.

Earlier this year, South Yorkshire Police police issued a warning about organised crime gangs setting up cannabis factories in Sheffield streets and bringing violence, guns and knives into city neighbourhoods.

The force said cannabis farms and the dangers associated with them are a ‘real problem’ in Sheffield, with lives put at risk on the city’s streets.

The force said crude property modifications, including electricity tampering, puts innocent members of the public living near to drugs dens at risk of fires and explosions.

But gangs raiding cannabis farms or using violence to issue warnings to rivals are also said to pose a real risk to residents, who could be caught in the crossfire.

Anyone with information on those involved should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Here are some of the biggest cannabis farms raided by police in Sheffield.

1. Cannabis factories The police war on drugs in Sheffield has led to the recovery of cannabis factories worth millions over recent months Photo: Claire Lewis Photo Sales

2. Tinsley In December 2020, officers raided a business unit in Tinsley and seized 1,700 plants worth £1.6 million. Photo: Claire Lewis Photo Sales

3. cannabis 3.jpg Cannabis plants worth £1.2 million were found at a sophisticated underground farm at a disused Sheffield social club The building used to be The Green Social Club but was a community centre and a gym when police found the underground den. Plants were found in cellars and there were tunnels leading to the growing rooms. Photo: Claire Lewis Photo Sales

4. Attercliffe Officers busted a £1.8 million drug den in a former industrial unit on Stoke Street, Attercliffe, in November 2020. A total of 1,276 cannabis plants were discovered with a value of around £900,000 plus another £900,000 worth of harvested cannabis was found. Photo: Claire Lewis Photo Sales