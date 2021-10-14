Why Sheffield climate activists were making a noise to welcome Spanish walkers to the city

A group of nine activists from northern Spain are walking from Portsmouth all the way to Glasgow where the COP26 conference with world leaders will take place. They began their march on October 1 at Portsmouth following their ferry trip from Bilbao on September 28.

Campaigners from South Yorkshire met at the Town Hall on Thursday to gives speeches and send off the walkers, who arrived in Sheffield on Wednesday.

The walkers were then travelling on to Barnsley.

Climate activists at Sheffield Town Hall

During the send-off, climate campaigners from several groups and unions gathered with messages of support to the walkers and also messages demanding climate action. Drummers performed and speeches were given at the gathering before songs from two choirs, one of which was in Spanish as a thank you to the climates marchers.

A band then led as the group paraded down Fargate to see off the walkers on their journey.

The walkers are completing the march to Glasgow to call on world governments to act now to slash carbon dioxide emissions – and they do not believe they will do so unless there is a massive show of public support.

Heather, one of the campaigners, said: “We are celebrating the people who’ve walked from Spain and are walking all the way to Glasgow.

"They are demanding action on the climate and for nature, and knowing that politicians aren’t doing enough at all.”

On their way up to Glasgow, the walkers are walking approximately 20 miles each day. They are expecting to arrive in Glasgow for the October 30, just in time for the beginning of the COP26 conference which begins on the October 31.

The walkers will also be stopping off at to meet youngsters on their way up to Glasgow.